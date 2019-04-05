Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

“On 3/28, Aridis reported YE18 results with $2.8M in revenue (grants) and a net loss of ($23.5M). The company ended the year with $24M in cash on the balance sheet.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

ARDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $10.84 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

