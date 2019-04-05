Arcontech Group PLC (ARC) Insider Sells £11,021.89 in Stock

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) insider Matthew Jeffs sold 9,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £11,021.89 ($14,402.05).
Shares of ARC stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.00. Arcontech Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 63.25 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 164.95 ($2.16).
Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.
About Arcontech Group
Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.
