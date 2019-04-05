Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AGTC opened at $4.53 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.86.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.41. Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 61.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 9,001.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 213,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 85,686 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 707,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 47,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

