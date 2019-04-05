Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 38.08 and a quick ratio of 38.08. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.18%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $699,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

