Aphria (APHA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APHA. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight Capital downgraded Aphria to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. CIBC assumed coverage on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cormark set a $15.00 target price on Aphria and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

APHA opened at $10.08 on Monday. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 4.08.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aphria will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,175,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Aphria during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

