APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,802,000 after purchasing an additional 144,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,775,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $742,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,068,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,288,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,366,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,612,000 after purchasing an additional 307,790 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,212.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $85,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,332. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

ACGL opened at $32.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

