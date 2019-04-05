APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stake in Innoviva Inc (INVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 576.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Innoviva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Innoviva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Innoviva by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 14,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Innoviva by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviva stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85. Innoviva Inc has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 34.92 and a quick ratio of 34.92.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.86 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a negative return on equity of 508.18% and a net margin of 151.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other Innoviva news, insider Marianne Zhen sold 5,617 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $89,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Hulme purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $491,100 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI); ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI); and TRELEGY ELLIPTA (the combination FF/UMEC/VI).

