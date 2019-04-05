APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 323,700 Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 323,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.36% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.95.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $26.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.26.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

