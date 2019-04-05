AP Explains: Trump’s Danger to Taxation auto imports

President Donald Trump is not unwilling to deploy his favorite weapon — import taxation — to pressure Mexico to do more to keep drugs and migrants by crossing in the United States.

Backing away from his vow to close the southern border of America, the president Thursday and Friday promised he’d slap tariffs on cars if the illegal flow of people and narcotics will not stop.

Critics say that the president has the lawful capability to make good on his threat. However, it would be a huge gamble, risking a backlash in the Congress wary of his exchange policies and threatening that the regional trade pact his administration negotiated a year together with Canada and Mexico. Plus it could badly disrupt the automobile business, which is determined by distribution chains that criss the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The whole thing is kind of odd, not a thing we’ve seen before,” said Gary Hufbauer, a trade expert with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Here is a closer look at the danger of Trump and how it may play out.

WHAT IS THE PRESIDENT THREATENING TO DO AND WHY?

Exasperated by his own inability to keep migrants from entering the United States illegally, Trump initially declared he went to close the southern boundary of America. However, White House consultants warned that the shutdown would prove economically ruinous to both countries, driving up the price of everything from avocados into autos and disrupting the distribution of goods throughout the border.

So another tack was taken by Trump. On Twitter Fridayhe announced:”… when for any reason Mexico quits apprehending and bringing the illegals back to wherever they came, the U.S. will be forced to Tariff at 25% all cars made in Mexico and sent over the Border to us. If this doesn’t work, which it will, I will shut the Border.” At present, Mexican autos go into the United States duty free.

“He could do whatever the hell he needs,” Hufbauer said. Through time, Congress has handed to the president of its constitutional power over U.S. trade policy.

Trump can declare imports a threat to national security and taxation them under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 — a thing he has already done to steel and aluminum. He has extensive power under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which Trump has said to impose tariffs on thousands of dollars’ worth of Chinese imports, to slap sanctions on nations that have participated in trade practices. The Anti-Drug Regulations Act of 1986 allows the United States to punish countries which don’t cooperate in the battle against drugs.

Almost certainly. After Trump levied tariffs on imported steel and aluminum dubiously declaring them a threat to national security, congress acquiesced. But lawmakers are thinking about legislation to recover some of their authority and are on edge about the competitive use of his abilities of Trump. Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa,” for instance, is pushing a bill that could put a time limitation unless Congress consented to expand them.

“Autos may be the thing which does it.”

The U.S.-Mexico automotive trade is huge, and Trump’s proposed tariffs could damage American businesses which build cars in Mexico and ship them north. Even the United States annually imported a world-beating $52.6 billion worth of passenger vehicles and $32.5 billion worth of auto parts from Mexico.

“His base and Congress have handed him a long leash on China and the steel and aluminum tariffs.’ ,” said Daniel Ujczo, a trade attorney with Dickinson Wright PLLC in Columbus, Ohio. The tariff hazard”may induce Congress to move with laws to return tariffs authority in the President and perhaps do this using a veto-proof majority.”

WAIT. DIDN’T TRUMP JUST CUT A TRADE DEAL?

Yes. He predicts the deal he negotiated last year the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. Even the Mexicans aware that enthusiasm has been expressed by Trump for taxing auto imports, negotiated security due to their cars.

The security, included within an so-called side letter, is in effect even though the U.S., Canadian and Mexican legislatures have yet to ratify the USMCA. “In summary , this is the exact situation the Mexican negotiating group called and secured protections from in the USMCA,” Ujczo stated. “Mexico’Trump-and-Tweet-proofed’ its car industry.”

Trump does not see it like that. On Friday, Trump stated that any tariffs would”supersede USMCA.”

But are the Mexicans ratify the Trump’s trade pact if he’s hitting 25 percent tariffs against their cars? And what would China, that is in trade discussions with the United States, make of a government that imposes sanctions on a country with which it has only cut at a big trade deal?

“What’s striking a deal with a guy who doesn’t like to comply deals?” Levy said. “Now it’s not about commerce. It’s about immigration. It is about drugs” For Trump,”every question has the identical response: We need tariffs.”

Follow Paul Wiseman on Twitter in https://twitter.com/PaulWisemanAP