Antofagasta (ANFGY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ANFGY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Antofagasta from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

