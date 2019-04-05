Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,938 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its position in Walmart by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

In related news, insider David Chojnowski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $194,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock worth $1,406,078,670 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $98.11 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

