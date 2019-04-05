Anixter International (AXE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anixter International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Anixter International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXE opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $80.10.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 32,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $1,985,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anixter International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anixter International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 649,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after buying an additional 97,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Anixter International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International, Inc engages in the distribution of solutions for network and security, electrical and electronic, and utility power. It operates through following segments: Network and Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical and Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS). The NSS segment focuses on the supply of products and customized supply chain solutions to customers in a range of industries including technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail.

