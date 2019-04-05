AngioDynamics (ANGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics exited the fiscal third quarter on a tepid note, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Headwinds faced by the company’s Venous Insufficiency business and sluggish show by radiofrequency ablation products raise concerns. Additionally, PICC revenues dipped in the reported quarter. On the positive side, the company continues to gain from its core VIT business unit, which witnessed solid growth on the back of impressive performance at the Fluid Management and AngioVac units. Recent acquisitions of BioSentry and RadiaDyne are proving favorable for the company at the moment. AngioDynamics announced that it has received an approval from the U.S. FDA to initiate a clinical study for treating stage III pancreatic cancer. The company also announced that the FDA has granted an expanded 510(k) clearance for its OARtrac Radiation Dose Monitoring System for use in cancer treatments.”

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

ANGO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,213. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.20 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.