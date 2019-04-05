Analyzing Pzena Investment Management (PZN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL)

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) and Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Diamond Hill Investment Group does not pay a dividend. Pzena Investment Management pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $153.58 million 3.72 $13.79 million $0.77 10.71 Diamond Hill Investment Group $145.63 million 3.42 $47.38 million N/A N/A

Diamond Hill Investment Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pzena Investment Management.

Volatility & Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Hill Investment Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pzena Investment Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Hill Investment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and Diamond Hill Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 8.98% 15.14% 8.88% Diamond Hill Investment Group 32.53% 23.78% 15.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent. It offers investment advisory services to third-party financial intermediaries comprising independent registered investment advisors, brokers, financial planners, and wealth advisers; and fund administration services primarily to mutual funds, institutional accounts, and private investment funds. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.