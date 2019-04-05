Analyzing Goldman Sachs Group (GS) and Oppenheimer (OPY)

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) and Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs Group and Oppenheimer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs Group 28.92% 13.84% 1.09% Oppenheimer 3.02% 7.06% 1.58%

This table compares Goldman Sachs Group and Oppenheimer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs Group $36.62 billion 2.03 $10.46 billion $25.27 8.00 Oppenheimer $958.15 million 0.35 $28.89 million N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs Group pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Goldman Sachs Group pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldman Sachs Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs Group and Oppenheimer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs Group 2 8 6 0 2.25 Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus target price of $258.92, suggesting a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

Volatility and Risk

Goldman Sachs Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Goldman Sachs Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goldman Sachs Group beats Oppenheimer on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured and secured loans to retail clients through its digital platforms. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management, financial planning and counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services. It also provides asset management services, including separately managed accounts, mutual fund managed accounts, discretionary portfolio management programs, fee-based non-discretionary investment advisory services, alternative investments, portfolio enhancement programs, investment advisory services, and institutional taxable fixed income portfolio management services, as well as taxable and non-taxable fixed income portfolios and strategies. In addition, the company offers investment banking services, such as strategic advisory services and capital markets products; merger and acquisition, equities capital market, and debt capital market products and services; and institutional equity sales and trading, equity research, equity derivatives and index options, convertible bonds, and event driven sales and trading services. Further, it provides institutional fixed income sales and trading, fixed income research, public finance, and municipal trading services; repurchase agreements and securities lending services; and proprietary trading and investment activities. Additionally, the company offers underwritings, market-making, trust, and discount services. It serves high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives, public and private businesses, institutions and investment advisers, financial sponsors, and domestic and international investors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

