Analyzing Capital Financial (CPFH) and JMP Group (JMP)

Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Capital Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Financial and JMP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

JMP Group has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.08%. Given JMP Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than Capital Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Financial has a beta of -1.9, meaning that its stock price is 290% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JMP Group has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capital Financial and JMP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Financial $15.57 million N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A JMP Group $136.42 million 0.61 -$2.19 million $0.28 13.93

Capital Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of JMP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of JMP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Financial and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Financial 0.74% 20.10% 2.02% JMP Group -1.60% 5.93% 0.47%

Dividends

Capital Financial pays an annual dividend of $50.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. JMP Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. JMP Group pays out 96.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Capital Financial Company Profile

Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage firm, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Corporate. The Broker-Dealer segment offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions. This segment also provides institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The Asset Management segment is involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. The Corporate segment includes investments in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. In addition, it serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.