Analysts Set J.Jill Inc (JILL) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider David Biese sold 171,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $1,174,288.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 362,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,953.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 709,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 514,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 40,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 661,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

