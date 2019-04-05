Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Price Target at $42.80

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.80.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 36.92. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.78 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

