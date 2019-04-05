Analysts Set Expectations for Ero Copper Corp’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Sunday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$112.48 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.96.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.63. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$7.23 and a one year high of C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.75.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

