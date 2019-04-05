Analysts Set $3.50 Target Price for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Staffing 360 Solutions an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th.

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 80,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,229. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million. Analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.44% of Staffing 360 Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

