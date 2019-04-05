Analysts Set $17.75 Price Target for Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV)

Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $17.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Spark Networks an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spark Networks in a report on Monday, March 25th.

LOV stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,987. Spark Networks has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

