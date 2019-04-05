Analysts Expect Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Upland Software posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Upland Software from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of UPLD stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.85. 99,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a market cap of $900.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Upland Software news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,369,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,565,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,978,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,128. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 129,622 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,600,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

