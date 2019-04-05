Analysts Expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to post $86.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the lowest is $81.01 million. Sarepta Therapeutics reported sales of $64.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year sales of $398.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.02 million to $444.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $629.71 million, with estimates ranging from $456.91 million to $937.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 120.22%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research set a $190.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott set a $200.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.90.

In other news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $9,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,679,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David T. Howton sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,950. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,565,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,152,977,000 after buying an additional 677,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,891,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,141,000 after buying an additional 331,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,277,000 after buying an additional 291,823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,042,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 290,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.88. 1,096,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,924. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

