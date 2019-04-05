Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $490.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.76 million.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director David F. Smith sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $564,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 363,168 shares in the company, valued at $21,150,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,284 shares of company stock worth $1,324,593 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,894 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

