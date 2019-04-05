Analysts Expect Lendingtree Inc (TREE) to Post $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $1.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Lendingtree reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $10.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.78.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 975 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $307,105.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carla Shumate sold 17,505 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $6,126,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares in the company, valued at $7,056,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,280 shares of company stock worth $9,332,679. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE traded up $6.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.90. The company had a trading volume of 144,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,054. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Lendingtree has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $367.56.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

