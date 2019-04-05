Analysts Expect i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.65 Million

Analysts expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to announce sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.18 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $125.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.88 million to $127.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $136.09 million, with estimates ranging from $134.48 million to $137.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.01 million. i3 Verticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $603.29 million and a P/E ratio of 41.30. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,065,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,281 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 166,963 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

