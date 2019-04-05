Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.49. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on FOXF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $293,471.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,946.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zvi Glasman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,093,521 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in Fox Factory by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $73.91. 2,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

