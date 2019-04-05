Analysts Expect Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.27. Continental Building Products posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million.

CBPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Sunday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NYSE CBPX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.17. 313,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,643. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Continental Building Products has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $908.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBPX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

