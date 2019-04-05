Analysts Anticipate The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.41. The Carlyle Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.99 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CG shares. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

In related news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $578,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,909 shares in the company, valued at $11,907,411.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 488,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 666,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CG opened at $18.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.65. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

