Analysts Anticipate Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut Host Hotels and Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

NYSE HST traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 4,710,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,471. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Host Hotels and Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, CFO Michael D. Bluhm sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $364,262.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1,610.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,133,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $123,703,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,593,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,489 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 475.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,162,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,333,000 after buying an additional 4,208,751 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

