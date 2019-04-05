Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.06 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $24.48.

In related news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bisaro bought 17,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,039,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,767,000 after buying an additional 2,095,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $18,243,000. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $22,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $17,752,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $7,668,000. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.