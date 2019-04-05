Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.11. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $39.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.82 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

About HUTCHISON CHINA/S

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

