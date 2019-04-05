Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Flowers Foods worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 168,204 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 645,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 145,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,941,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,473,000 after purchasing an additional 47,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,550 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $31,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $21.07 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $880.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/amundi-pioneer-asset-management-inc-has-2-66-million-holdings-in-flowers-foods-inc-flo.html.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.