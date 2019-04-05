Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 70,051 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,051 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Plains GP worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

PAGP opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.23. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

