Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $998.47 million, a PE ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. Research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $244,089.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,243.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $70,503.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $829,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock worth $2,632,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/amphastar-pharmaceuticals-inc-amph-holdings-decreased-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.