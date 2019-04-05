Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMRX. Morgan Stanley cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 14th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 769,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Peter R. Terreri sold 23,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $289,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Bisaro purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.