Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Reduced by Sapphire Star Partners LP

Sapphire Star Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 4.6% of Sapphire Star Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sapphire Star Partners LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in Amgen by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

