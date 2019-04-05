Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Holdings Cut by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Amerisafe were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amerisafe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Amerisafe by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Amerisafe by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $79,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,310.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,553 shares of company stock valued at $218,698 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMSF. BidaskClub cut Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

AMSF opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.51. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $67.96.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

