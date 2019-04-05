American National BankShares (AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

AMNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of American National BankShares stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. American National BankShares has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $299.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $18.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that American National BankShares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Miller Pleasant bought 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, with a total value of $34,842.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,494.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,498,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

