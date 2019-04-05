American International Group Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Regis Co. (RGS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Regis worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGS. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,433,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,144,000 after buying an additional 81,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 597,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Regis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Regis Co. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.40 million. Regis had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American International Group Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Regis Co. (RGS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/american-international-group-inc-has-445000-holdings-in-regis-co-rgs.html.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

See Also: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.