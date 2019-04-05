American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,297 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (ADUS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Addus Homecare were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $34,351.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $67,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,133.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $683,286 over the last three months. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Addus Homecare Co. has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $77.82. The stock has a market cap of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company's personal care services offer assistance with activities of daily living. Its services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services, as well as other activities of daily living.

