American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798,721 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $45,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $1,078,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,428.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $396,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,541.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,046 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

