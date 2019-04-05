American Century Companies Inc. Invests $38.05 Million in Kirby Co. (KEX) Stock

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 564,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,054,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Kirby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Kirby by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Kirby from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kirby from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

In other news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 3,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $268,036.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,177.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $178,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $60.63 and a one year high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.14 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

