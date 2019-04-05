American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,694,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $40,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Silgan by 2,370.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695,121 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Silgan by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

SLGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

SLGN opened at $30.00 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $1,808,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Jennings sold 6,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $183,289.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,116.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/american-century-companies-inc-decreases-position-in-silgan-holdings-inc-slgn.html.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.