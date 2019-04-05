American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Shares Bought by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,448 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $756,426,000 after purchasing an additional 444,541 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 653.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,572,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,362,000 after purchasing an additional 366,191 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,165,056 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $133,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

