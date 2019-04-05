Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.01 Million

Analysts predict that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $47.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $214.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.74 million to $229.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.18 million, with estimates ranging from $228.16 million to $316.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,837. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.05. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,112.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $260,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,886 shares of company stock valued at $936,308 over the last three months. 5.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $330,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

