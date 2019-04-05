Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,550 Shares of AES Corp (AES)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AES by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

