Altus Strategies PLC (LON:ALS)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 230,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,981% from the average daily volume of 11,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/altus-strategies-als-stock-price-up-7-1.html.

About Altus Strategies (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects in Morocco, Mali, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.