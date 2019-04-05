Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 3.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 52,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,032. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $74.95.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/altfest-l-j-co-inc-has-11-73-million-holdings-in-ishares-msci-acwi-etf-acwi.html.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.