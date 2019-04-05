Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,493 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 3.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 52,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,829,032. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $74.95.
