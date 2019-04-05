Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 469.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,127 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $133.53 and a fifty-two week high of $198.19. The company has a market cap of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Tower from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Edward Jones lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.88.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $1,193,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,579.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $6,316,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,437,459.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,753 shares of company stock valued at $21,218,220. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/05/altfest-l-j-co-inc-has-1-29-million-stake-in-american-tower-corp-amt.html.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.